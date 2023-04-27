Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The police in Benue State, have arrested two men for allegedly burying a man whom they accused of witchcraft, alive.

The police spokesperson in the state, Catherine Anene, told reporters on Wednesday in Makurdi, the state capital that the incident happened at Ikyve, a community in Konshisha Local Government of the state.

She said an irate group of youth buried the elderly man named Ihwakaa Ikyve alive, after accusing him of witchcraft.

“An elderly man was buried alive because it was alleged that he sent lightning to his two sons and wife. One of the sons was just two-month-old.

The deceased were struck by lightning following a rainstorm in the area on Sunday.

After the incident, some youths in the area who claimed the man was notorious of harming people with witchcraft, blamed him for sending lightning to kill his own family.

“The irate youth went and buried him alive and he died in the grave before he was rescued. Police are investigating the incident. We have arrested two people already,” Mrs Anene said.

Baba Agan, a resident of the community told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone conversation that he learnt on Sunday three persons were killed by a thunderstorm in his community.

Mr Agan said the development led to a mob action as the youths accosted the man and buried him alive until he was later exhumed lifeless by the police.

He said it was unfortunate that the man died before police arrived to exhume his body from the grave.

