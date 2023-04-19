Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Abdullahi Bayawo has emerged winner of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) primary election for the 11 November Kogi governorship poll.

Mr Bayawo emerged as the winner of the party’s governorship primary held in Lokoja under the supervision of the Umar Onuja-led seven-member Indirect Mode Primary Election Committee.

Mr Onuja, who announced the result of the primary election, congratulated Mr Bayawo for emerging unchallenged for the governorship ticket.

“While I congratulate Dr Abdullahi Bayawo over his emergence, I also thank the party leadership and the delegates for allowing us to have a free, fair, peaceful and transparent primary election.

“It’s our expectation that after this process, we shall join hands and work together to ensure that the PRP emerge victorious in the governorship election come November 11,” the committee chairman said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Bayawo, who hails from Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi, called for synergy among the party faithful so as to ensure victory at the poll.

The candidate, a retired Director of the NDLEA, vowed to take Kogi State to the promised land if elected as the governor by addressing essential and thorny issues that have been neglected by the present administration.

“Kogi has both human and natural resources, which when harnessed can turn around the fortunes of the state as well as do away with poverty, deprivation and hardship.

“Let’s team up together as a force, work tirelessly and take power through the ballot and salvage our people and our state this time around,” Mr Bayawo said.

