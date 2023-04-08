President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent bout of killings in Benue State.

The president, in a statement by Garba Shehu, a presidential media aide, urged that all efforts must be made to end what he called “extreme violence.”

There has been reported killing of over 80 in Umogidi community of Entekpa-Adoka in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

Thirty-four people were also reportedly killed in Mgaban village in Benue North local government area on Friday.

The president condemned the use of terrorism as a tool in inter communal conflicts.

Mr Buhari said the attackers must be found and dealt with accordingly.

“He conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attack and directed the secret services, police and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those murdered. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil,” Mr Shehu quoted the president as saying.

Benue, in north-central part of Nigeria suffers from communal violence, farmer and herders clashes among other criminalities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

