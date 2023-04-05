BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading infrastructure conglomerates, has received approval from the Federal Government to construct four major roads in Nigeria worth N330billion under the Federal Government Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (Executive Order 7).

This approval comes barely two months after BUA flagged off the expansion and dualization of the N115billion 132km Kano-Kazaure-Kongolam highway under the same scheme linking Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States.

The major roads to be constructed at about N330billion under this new approval are Kosubosu- Kaiama-Bode Saadu highway (130km); Bacita-Shonga-Lafiagi highway(83km); Eyenkorin-Afon-Offa-Odo Ottin highway (49km); and Okuta-Bukuro Road which connects to Benin Republic (32km).

The projects upon completion will transform road transportation and movement of goods and people – most especially agricultural produce, across Kwara, neighbouring States, and Benin Republic, with huge potentials for economic development and food security.

A statement by BUA explained that the project will be solely financed by BUA in demonstration of its commitment to unlocking opportunities for development across Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa. The company further stated that it had the expertise, experience and capacity to deliver a standard, high-quality road on schedule. In its statement, BUA also sought the support of all stakeholders to ensure the timeline for the project is met.

Reacting to the development, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the landmark approval and commended BUA for keying into the laudable initiative which is undoubtedly geared towards further opening up the state for economic growth.

The state government promised to offer all the necessary support to make the projects come through for the benefit of the people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

