FCT senator-elect, Ireti Kingibe, on Thursday in Abuja expressed willingness to work with her predecessor, opponents and other political parties for a better territory.

Mrs Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) defeated serving senator, Phillip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zakari Angulu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 25 February National Assembly elections.

She noted at a “thank you’’ news conference that her predecessor senators in the FCT had made their inputs in ensuring the development of the capital territory.

She particularly thanked the territory’s outgoing senator, Mr Aduda, whom she said gave the FCT his best in the last 12 years in the Senate.

She said she would like to continue to work from wherever Mr Aduda stopped and would listen to his advice.

“I will also like to reach out to all the other contestants and make them understand that it is not about me, but about the good of the FCT.

“If we join hands, we will move FCT to greater heights. I am willing to work with everyone to get things done.

“I call on Hon. Angulu and all others, irrespective of their parties, who contested with me that I am willing to work with everybody.

“I have always said that FCT should be a model for the rest of the country. I will show that even in appointments, wishes and needs; all of them can consider me to be their senator,’’ she said.

Mrs Kingibe promised to gradually push for the approval of FCT as a mayoralty.

She thanked FCT residents for their resounding support and the LP for believing in her and giving her the ticket to contest.

She listed some women who gave her support in her political journey to include Khairat Abdulrazaq-Gwadabe, the FCT senator between from 1999 to 2003 for showing her the ropes.

She also thanked the late first lady, Maryam Babangida and Jummai Aduda among others and also thanked women and all women groups that supported her.

Mrs Kingibe also thanked traditional rulers in the FCT for their support and noted that they never discriminated against her.

(NAN)

