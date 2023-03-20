Re-elected Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State and the three APC senators-elect on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Shuaibu AbdulRaheem in his country home in Ilorin, the state capital.

Mr AbdulRaheem, a professor, was the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Saturday’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three newly elected senators are Umar Suleiman (APC-Kwara North), Mustapha Saliu (APC-Kwara Central) and Ashiru Yisa (APC-Kwara South).

Mr AbdulRaheem, a former vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin and a title holder of Talba in the Ilorin Emirate Council, warmly received the governor-elect and his entourage after a defeat at the poll.

He had earlier congratulated Mr AbdulRazaq via telephone call, advising the governor to operate an open door policy and inclusive administration.

He described the victory of the governor as a recognition of good performance and prayers by the people of the state.

He expressed optimism that the re-election of AbdulRazaq would enhance growth and development in the state.

Mr AbdulRaheem also thanked the people of the state, particularly traditional rulers, the academia, students, supporters and other stakeholders, for believing in him through their financial support and prayers.

According to him, his motives in politics were far from being personal, therefore solicited support for the governor to ensure that Kwara witness more socio-political and economic transformation.

Earlier, Mr AbdulRazaq thanked Mr AbdulRaheem for his congratulatory call and expressed confidence that a conducive environment would be created where the duo would operate on common ground in the interest of the state.

(NAN)

