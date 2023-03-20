Shuaib Yaman, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 18 March governorship and House of Assembly elections in Kwara State, says he will “leave the outcome of the elections to God.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday declared that the PDP flagbearer came second in the polls won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, incumbent governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The final results from INEC showed that the APC polled 273,424 votes while the PDP got 155,490 votes. The SDP came third with 18,922 votes.

Speaking to journalists in Ilorin on Monday, Mr Yaman said he would not congratulate Mr AbdulRazaq because the poll was fraught with electoral malpractices.

The PDP flagbearer also said he would keep the decision to continue in politics or not to himself for now.

Mr Yaman, however, disclosed that he would be returning to Kaduna to continue with his business.

He said: “For the fact that political thugs were used, calls for concern among Nigerians, especially, among our people and relevant stakeholders. Voter apathy in the last governorship election was far greater than before, while the number of voters was greater than in the presidential elections. And I think INEC has questions to answer on the electoral process too.

“Security forces were used against people and I wouldn’t know if they are real security operatives used against the people, while the APC monetised the elections. Our collation officers were chased away in many places. It is not even about the result declared by the INEC.

“I know one thing for sure that evil victory is temporary while that of the Almighty God victory is permanent. We leave everything to God.”

Mr Yaman, who was emotional while addressing the party supporters, also chastised some party members in some senatorial districts for their alleged acts of betrayal and anti-party activities.

He, however, admonished the PDP members and supporters in the state to keep hope alive, praying that God will repay their good intentions with good rewards.

“The spirit that keeps us should be kept alive. God will not repay your good intentions for bad. We need to recover from a dark evil. We cannot afford to be led by incompetent people who do not know what to do to lead. One day, our efforts would be beneficial to us or our children.

“Kwara will rise again and our group will thrive. This is a moment to retreat and ponder. This is not the end. Let’s prepare for (the) battle ahead. It’s not over yet.

“I know for sure that they must account for all the votes because they only ambushed people for election. These are people who had kept mute on what their plans are for people or for the state to benefit, but were only distributing money to buy people,” he said.

(NAN)

