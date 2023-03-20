The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, is leading after the collation of results of Saturday’s governorship election from all the 17 local government areas of the state.

The results of all the 17 local governments of the state were announced on Sunday and Monday at the State Collation Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Jos.

Of the 17 local government areas, the PDP candidate won in 10 while the APC candidate won in seven.

Based on a PREMIUM TIMES tally of the official results announced, the PDP candidate polled a total of 525,299 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the ruling APC, Nentawe Yilwada, who scored 481,400 votes.

The Labour Party candidate, Patrick Dakum, clinched the third position with 60,310 votes recorded across the 17 local government areas.

INEC is expected to formally declare the PDP candidate winner in the next few minutes.

See the sum of the announced results below:

APC — 481,400

PDP — 525,299

LP — 60,310

NNPP — 983

