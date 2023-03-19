The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Jacob Ajegena-Kudu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Nasarawa-Eggon East Constituency in Nasarawa State.
Mba Moses-Anayo, the returning officer for the constituency, made the declaration on Sunday at Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area, the Collation Centre of the constituency.
Mr Moses-Anayo said the Ajegena-Kudu, polled a total of 11,114 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mohammed Ibrahim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 10,580 votes.
He said: “Ajegena-Kudu of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes in the election, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999