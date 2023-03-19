The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Jacob Ajegena-Kudu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Nasarawa-Eggon East Constituency in Nasarawa State.

Mba Moses-Anayo, the returning officer for the constituency, made the declaration on Sunday at Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area, the Collation Centre of the constituency.

Mr Moses-Anayo said the Ajegena-Kudu, polled a total of 11,114 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mohammed Ibrahim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 10,580 votes.

He said: “Ajegena-Kudu of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes in the election, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

