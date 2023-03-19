The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Yusuf Baba-Dabban of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the Lavun Constituency in Niger State.

Dauda Ibrahim, the returning officer for the constituency, made the declaration at Kutigi, the constituency’s Collation Centre.

He said the PDP candidate polled a total of 20,429 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jibrin Ndagi-Babba of the All Progressives Party ( APC) who got 18,200 votes.

Mr Ibrahim added that Adamu Ishaq-Ibrahim of the Action Alliance (AA) scored two votes, while Kutigi Idris-Dauda of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 670 votes.

“Also, Majin Adamu of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 21 votes, while Aliyu Mohammed-Adamu of ADP scored 78 votes.

“In view of all these results, I declare that Yusuf Baba-Dabban of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is return elected,” the returning officer said.

