The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Suleiman Wachiko, has defeated a two-term House of Assembly member, Bako Kasim of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the Bida North Constituency election.

Audu Rufai, the returning officer for the 2023 Bida North State Constituency election, who announced the result on Sunday, said the PDP candidate scored 12, 062 votes to defeat APC’s Bako Kasim, who scored 11, 820.

He said Mr Wachiko having satisfied the requirements of the law was hereby declared the winner and returned elected.

Meanwhile, the APC candidate representing Bida South at the State House of Assembly, Haruna Mohammed, was re-elected.

Nuhu Ali, the returning officer for the Bida South State Constituency election, said Mr Haruna scored 11,742 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP, Ndeji Kudu, and New Nigerian Peoples Party’s Abba Hashimu, who scored 10, 874 votes and 2, 868 votes, respectively.

He said Mr Mohammed having satisfied the requirements of the law was declared the winner and returned elected.

