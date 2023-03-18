A civil society organisation, Connected Development, has urged voters across the country to come out en mass and vote for their preferred candidates in the governorship and house of assembly election on Saturday, saying the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has enhanced its capacity.

The Chief Executive of the organisation, Hamzat Lawal, said so while speaking with newsmen after monitoring the sorting and distribution of election materials on Friday in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Mr Lawal said the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Kogi, Gabriel Longpet, has given assurance that everything had been put in place for a hitch-free House of Assembly election in the state.

”Engaging the REC and the PRO at the INEC head office in Lokoja, and coming to Okene LGA to witness the sorting of both sensitive and non-sensitive materials, I am really happy that INEC has done above board in preparing ahead of Saturday’s election.

”I am also happy to note that INEC REC said they had conducted a refresher training for its Polling units and Presiding officers.

”The INEC Technician has also given us assurance that they are on the ground to fix any issue that may arise from the BVAS.

”I have also witnessed that the BVAS have been charged in preparation for tomorrow’s election.

”What this means is that the capacity of the INEC officers have been enhanced for effective performance,” Lawal said.

He said this shows that INEC is rebuilding back the trust and trying to redeem that faith she lost in the previous elections.

Mr Lawal urged the general public to rise to the occasion in supporting the process.

”Without actively engaging, it means that we are relegating our democracy for a few that will decide our future.

”Now, the ball is in our hands to come out in millions using our PVCs to cast our ballots.

”We should give INEC the benefit of doubt; from what I have seen on the ground, I am pleased and glad that INEC does not only acknowledge the gaps, they are also filling those gaps and responding adequately”.

The INEC Electoral Officer in Okene LGA, Sani Idris Wase, said they were ready to conduct free, fair credible elections saying everything had been put in place.

Technicia, of INEC for the local government, Obadaife Akande, said all the BVAS had been certified okay and ready for use, saying any arising issue during the election would be addressed in real-time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

