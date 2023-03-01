The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Simon Mwadkwon of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the senator-elect of Plateau North Senatorial District.

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer, Jeff Godwin Doki, said Mr Mwadkwon polled a total of 155,681 votes to defeat Gyan Azi of the Labour Party, who scored 79,831 votes, and the candidate of the APC, Giwa Christopher, with 78,392 votes.

“Having scored the highest number of votes, I, therefore, declared Hon. Simon Mwadkon as the winner of the Plateau North Senatorial District.,” Mr Doki said.

Speaking shortly after the result was announced, Mr Mwadkwon promised to live up to the expectations and demands of the people of the senatorial zone.

He said the issues affecting the growth of the district will be adequately tackled and accorded priority in line with the dictates of his assignment as specified by the National Assembly.

It would be recalled that the results could not be announced on Monday as hoodlums in their large numbers invaded the secretariat of the Jos North local government area of the state, where the election was scheduled to be announced early, and disrupted the exercise, forcing electoral officers, party agents, and journalists to scamper for safety.

