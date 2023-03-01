The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kogi Central Senatorial candidate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has described the elections in Kogi Central as a sham, barbaric and undemocratic.

“I will say the entire election in Kogi Central is a sham, I find it quite barbaric and undemocratic… I will pretty much say 90 per cent of the polling unit had no elections but surprisingly results came out of them,” she said.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan lamented the acceptance of the results despite her party’s complaints and petitions.

According to her, Okene Local Government experienced the highest violence of all five local government areas including ballot and BVAS snatching, even five INEC staff were abducted but rescued by the DSS operatives.

She further accused Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi, of rigging. “…nine polling units did not have their elections on 25 February, materials were not delivered and INEC officers did not present themselves at that point I knew the governor had targeted that Ganaja as an axis to rig in case his Okene plan failed.”

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan insists that she won the election and therefore, rejects the final results announced by the returning officer.

“It will interest Nigerians to know that the total number of accredited voters in Okene is 26,860 but the sum of the votes that came out is 38,315,” she said.

She alleged that elections in Okene Local Government were “highly manipulated” in connivance with the electoral officials and APC thugs who invaded many polling units, chased out voters and snatched ballot boxes which were filled in a private residence.

“APC in collaboration with INEC officials disregarded electoral guidelines, fraudulently rigged Okene local government area with a high number of over-voting. The results of the 11 Wards in Okene local government were highly doctored,” her campaign team said.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said she will not go to court, rather she will take advantage of the seven days window given by INEC to contest the election.

Section 65 of the Electoral Act allows INEC to review results declared by a returning officer under duress within seven days or where such a declaration was made contrary to the provision of the law, regulations and guidelines, and manual for the election.

The decision of the returning officer shall be final on any question arising from or relating to (a) unmarked ballot paper ; (b) rejected ballot paper; and (c) declaration of scores of candidates and the return of a candidate: Provided that the Commission shall have the power within seven days to review the declaration and return where the Commission determines that the said declaration and return were not made voluntarily or was made contrary to the provisions of the law, regulations and guidelines, and manual for the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday cancelled the results of 74 polling units in six local government areas of Kogi State over thuggery. It failed BVAS that characterised Saturday’s polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) listed the LGAs involved: Okehi, Umala, Olamaboro, Ofu, Yagba East and Ibaji out of several others that suffered a similar fate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

