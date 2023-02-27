Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has lost election for the Benue North-west Senatorial seat to his former aide, Titus Zam, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer, Rufus Shaa’ato, said Mr Zam polled 143,151votes to beat Mr Ortom of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 106,882 votes, while Mark Gbillah of the Labour Party (LP) polled 51,950 votes.

Mr Shaa’ato stated that Mr Zam was declared the winner having satisfied the requirements of the Electoral Law.

Mr Zam was Mr Ortom’s Special Adviser on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs from 2015 to 2017.

Relatedly, Mr Shaa’ato declared Dickson Tarkighir of APC winner of the Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency election.

The returning officer gave the breakdown as Mr Tarkighir polling 49,511 votes to beat Bem Mzondu (PDP) who polled 43,803 votes and Jerry Agber of LP who polled 23, 414.

“Tarkighir having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared winner of the House of Representatives election for Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency,’’ Mr Shaa’ato declared.

Reacting to his victory, Mr Zam said the era of imposing non-performing candidates on the masses was over, stressing that the people were now politically conscious and they would vote out ineffective representatives.

(NAN)

