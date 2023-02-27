The incumbent senator representing Nasarawa South in the National Assembly, Tanko Al-Makura, has lost his re-election bid to Mohammed Onawo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Declaring the result on Monday in Lafia, Ahmed Ashiku, the returning officer, said Mr Onawo got 93,064 votes to defeat Mr Al-Makura, a former governor of Nasarawa State, who polled 76,813 votes.

Mr Ashiku, a professor, declared that Mr Onawo, having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes, was returned elected.

Reacting to the outcome of the election, Francis Orugu, the state Chairman of the PDP, described Mr Onawo’s triumph over Mr Al-Makura as a victory for democracy.

Mr Orugu added that the conspiracy to deprive PDP the victory has failed because God has a hand in it.

The APC is yet to comment on the outcome of the poll.

(NAN)

