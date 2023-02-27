A former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, has lost his bid to be elected to the House of Representatives.

With just 3,369 votes, Mr Dalung, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), came a distant third in his Langtang North,/Langtang South Constituency.

The eventual winner of the contest, Beni Lar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 42,008 votes.

By virtue of the victory, Mrs Lar will be representing the constituency for the fifth time.

The runner-up of the contest, Vincent Bulus of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, scored 21,345 votes.

