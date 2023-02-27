The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ahmed Wadada of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) winner of the Nasarawa West Senatorial District election.

Nasirudeen Baba, INEC Returning Officer for the Nasarawa West Senatorial District election, made the declaration after the collation of results on Monday at the Zonal collation centre in Keffi local government area of the state.

According to the associate professor, Mr Wadada polled 96488 votes as against the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who scored 47,717 votes.

The name of APC candidate was not on the list due to legal case at the Supreme Court that has now been resolved in favour of Shehu Tukur.

Mr Baba added that Musa Galadima of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 46,820 votes while Bala Tongurma of the Labour Party scored 33,228 votes.

He said total votes cast for the election was 234,040, while total valid votes amounted to 228,917 with 5123 votes rejected.

“I Associate Professor Nasirudeen Baba hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2023 Nasarawa West Senatorial District election held on the 25th of February, 2023.

“That Wadada Ahmed of SDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Yakubu Mohammed-Salisu, SDP’s agent for the election, attributed Mr Wadada’s victory to his antecedents of mentoring the young and the poor.

“This election is the people’s choice,” he said.

The Nasarawa West Senatorial District is where the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, comes from.

Mr Adamu represented the zone at the Senate before his election as national chairman of the APC in 2022.

(NAN)

