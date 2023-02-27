The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cancelled the results of 11 polling units in Kogi on Saturday, over thuggery and failure of a Presiding Officer (PO) to operate the BVAS correctly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the results of 10 polling units were cancelled in Ofu Local Government Area (LGA) due to activities of political thugs, and a polling unit in Yagba East LGA due to ineptness of a PO.

Alhassan Abdulrahaman, the Collation Officer for Yagba LGA, on Sunday disclosed cancellation in his area while presenting the results to the State Collation Officer, Wahab Egbewal, Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin.

NAN reports that Mr Abdulrahaman had barely finished his presentation when Mr Egbewale asked him whether any result was cancelled in the area and he answered in the affirmative.

“Yes Sir, we do have cause to cancel some results in Yagba East Local Government during last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“At Unit 006 of Ward 10, we have no option but to cancel the results of that particular unit for a simple reason that the PO didn’t know how to operate the BVAS issued to her for the exercise.

“It looks as if she wasn’t trained for the job, because we tried to help her but she couldn’t pick up. We were so amazed.

“At that point, we had no option than to cancel the result of that very unit,” Mr Abdulrahaman explained.

Abdullahi Musa-Yusuf, Collation Officer (CO) for Ofu LGA of Kogi, while presenting his results, said results of 10 units had to be cancelled due to activities of political thugs.

Musa-Yusuf said the political thugs invaded the affected units in Itobe and Ayaji wards and packed away the election materials, a situation he said disrupted the election in those units.

He disclosed that more than 6,600 votes in those units had to be cancelled.

NAN reports that results of a total of 14 out of 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi were received by the Mr-Egbewale-led team at the Kogi Situation Room/Collation Centre, including, Bassa, Idah, Igalamela-Odolu, Umala, Okehi and Olama-Boro.

Dekina, Adavi and Ibaji LGAs, whose results could not tally were asked to go and tidy up and return on Monday to represent theirs.

Mr Egbewale, thereafter, thanked all stakeholders including patties’ agents, security operatives, observers, journalists and INEC officials and adjourned the collation to 11 a.m. of Monday, 27 February for continuation. (NAN)

