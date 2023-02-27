The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Godiya Akwashiki of the Social Democractic Party (SDP) as the winner of Saturday’s election for Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

The INEC Returning Officer, Ilemona Adofu, a professor of the Federal University, Lafia, in the early hours of Monday in Akwanga, declared Mr Akwashiki as winner with 44,471 votes.

Mr Adofu, a professor said Mr Akwashiki defeated a former Executive Secretary, National Judicial Commission (NJC), Danladi Halilu Envuluanza of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 32,058 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the People Democratic Party (PDP) scored 11,212 votes, New Nigeria Peoples Party 4,083 votes and All Progressives Grand Alliance 1,455 votes, among others.

“Godiya Akwashiki SDP having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 25th of February for Nasarawa North North Senatorial District,” Mr Adofu said.

The Returning Officer said that the total registered votes in the zone were 338,042.

He added that votes cast were 101,863 while valid votes were 99,687 and rejected votes were 2,176.

Speaking in an interview, Muluku Agah, the SDP Returning Agent of the senatorial election, appreciated God and the people of the zone for the re-election of Mr Akwashiki.

Mr Agah, who is a member representing Nassarawa Eggon East Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, described the election as credible, free and fair.

The lawmaker, who is also the SDP candidate for Nassarawa Eggon East constituency for March 11 election, assured that Mr Akwashiki would provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the zone.

Mr Akwashiki, a former deputy speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, was first elected to the Senate in 2019 on the platform of the APC.

He left the APC and crossed over to the SDP last year after the Senatorial ticket of the party for the zone was given to Mr Envuluanza.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

