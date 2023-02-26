The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in two Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Out of the three Area Councils declared so far, Mr Tinubu won in Kwali and Abaji Area Councils, while the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, won in Kuje Area Council.

The Federal Capital Territory has six Area Councils – Gwagwalada, Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Bwari and Abuja Municipal.

The collation of the results for the FCT is ongoing at the FCT collation center in Abuja.

In Kwali, Mr Tinubu polled 11,242 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 9,054 votes. Mr Obi of the Labour Party scored 7,302 votes to emerge third in the Area Council.

In Abaji, Mr Tinubu garnered 10,370 votes, leaving Atiku to trail with 6,888 votes and Mr Obi emerging a distance third with 2,874 votes.

Meanwhile, Mr Obi won Kuje Area Council with 14,257 votes while Mr Tinubu secured the second position with 10,648 votes and Atiku came third with 10,028 votes.

So far, Mr Tinubu has 32,260 votes to stay ahead of Atiku who has 25,970 votes and Mr Obi with 24,433 votes.

Results are expected from Bwari, Abuja Municipal and Gwagwalada Area Councils.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

