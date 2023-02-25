Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Saturday joined the queue of eligible voters in Agada, Okene Local Government Area, to cast his vote at the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor arrived at the Agasa Polling Unit No 0011 of 867 registered voters at 9.40 a.m.

Mr Bello came into the venue in the company of his aides and walked into the venue to greet the electorate who had formed two lines – one for females and the other for males.

Mr Bello joined the queue after greeting the electorate, the security officials and journalists around as well as INEC officials and observers.

He waited in the queue until it got to his turn when he was accredited, biometrically captured and given the ballot papers to cast his vote.

He voted around 9.58 a.m. and left immediately thereafter.

(NAN)

