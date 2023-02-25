Voters in Kubwa, a suburb of Abuja, trooped out early to their polling units on Saturday, as they prepared to vote in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The scores of potential voters were seen waiting for officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who are yet to arrive at the polling units in the area.

At a polling unit in Queen Amina Street, Phase II, PW and Police Estate, hundreds of voters were seen as early as 7:30 a.m.

Some of the voters who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed hope in the electoral system while urging Nigerians to conduct themselves peacefully.

Lateef Taiwo, a resident of the area said it is advisable to come early because the polling units are usually crowded later in the day.

He said voters should act peacefully while calling on the electoral officers to ensure that the process is fair and credible.

Another voter, Kingsley Okoro, also called for a peaceful process while urging Nigerians to make the right choice in the interest of the country.

Japhet Opara, another potential voter, said it is the civic duty responsibility of Nigerians to participate in the elections and ensure that the process is credible.

“I advise the electorates to be calm, though I believe that this election will not be violent in any way.

“The process as initiated by INEC seems easy when compared to other elections,” he said.

Amaka Agbalize said voters at the polling unit are organised.

“I just picked a number, which is 250. I am optimistic that my vote will count.

“I advised the electorate to coordinate themselves and obey the security personnel so that things can move on smoothly,” she said.

Free vehicular movement

NAN however observed that there is free vehicular movement within Kubwa in spite of the restriction of movement imposed during elections.

The INEC has said there are a total of 93,469,008 eligible voters in its voters register after the final cleanup that includes the removal of double registration and underage voters.

According to the commission, there are 1,570,307 voters in the Federal Capital Territory.

