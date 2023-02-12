The police in Kwara have lifted the ban imposed on rallies and processions across the state.

This is contained in a statement by the police spokesperson, Okasanmi Ajayi, on Saturday in Ilorin.

He urged the people of the state to work with security agencies to deepen the peace and harmony the state is known for.

He said the cooperation and strict compliance with the order of temporary ban on rallies and processions in the state have helped in preventing criminal elements from taking advantage of the fuel and Naira note swap challenges.

He added that all necessary security arrangements have been perfected across the state to forestall any security breach, before, during and after the general elections.

The police spokesman assured that the command would continue to protect the lives and property of the residents of the state at all times.

(NAN)

