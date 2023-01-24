Terrorists who attacked Gwada town in Shiroro Local Government of Niger State have killed three people and abducted three others.

The assailants attacked seven villages in the area forcing residents to flee from their homes for the relative safety of Gwada Secondary School.

Salis Sabo, the spokesperson of the Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA) said the attack lasted for more than five hours.

“Those bandits entered more than seven villages, shooting; many people got injured while running for their lives.

“They attacked villages like Chiri, Kadna, Kam, Vemu, and other adjoining villages along the Zumba-Gwada Road for over five hours without any help from the police or any law enforcement agent,” he added.

Mr Sabo said the Shiroro Local Government Area Chairman, Akilu Kuta, narrowly escaped being kidnapped. He, however, said the terrorists killed the councillor of Allawa ward.

Mr Sabo said a woman and her daughter-in-law were abducted in Bmanape community, while the third victim was abducted in Kadna.

The attack is believed to have been planned to rustle cattle. However, while trying to move the cattle , the bandits blocked the highway at Egwa village where many innocent victims were caught in their web.

Mr Sabo stated that the terrorists emptied the food barns of the villagers and rustled cattle in large numbers.

He urged the government to perform its duty of protecting lives and properties of citizens.

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the incident, affirming that two civilians were killed, while some military officers sustained injuries.

The commissioner said, “We are yet to determine the exact number of casualties, but I can tell you that some of our security operatives sustained gunshot wounds in the course of engaging them.”

Mr Umar said one of the terrorists was arrested by the security agents and the government is committed to bringing peace to the community.

