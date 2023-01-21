The police in Niger State have arrested 14 persons for allegedly attacking the residence of the district head of Lambata, Gawun Babangida Local Government Area of the state and killing him.

The District Head, Mohammed Abdulsafur, died in a hospital last week from the injuries he sustained when some irate youths attacked his resident.

The Police Public Relation Officer of the state, Wasiu Abiodun, while parading the suspects, said they were arrested after a house-to-house search of the town.

He said that during the search with some pointer witnesses, 14 suspects were arrested in connection with the crime. He gave the name of the 14 persons as Umar Ilyasu Sarki, 37, Musa M. Musa 47, Yakubu Bissala 23, Hussaini Mohammed 18, Usman Habibu, 40 and Ibrahim Umar, 45.

Others include, Ismaila Mohammed, 38, Ademola Okunola 51, Ilyasu Dantani 28, Yakubu Mohammed, 35, Yusuf Sarki 49, Atiku Mohammed, 21, Adamu Yusuf 46 and

Bashir Moh’d 27.

Mr Abiodun claimed that during interrogation, the suspects confessed that there has been a lingering issue of chieftaincy tussle between the late Village Head and Umar Ilyasu Sarki, who claimed that the thirty-seven District heads (Mai-Anguwa) in the community are loyal to him; and that they did not recognise the late village head as their leader.

However, the suspects mentioned other members who participated in the act as Hamza Umar Sarki, Dauda Umar Sarki, Abdulkarim Dantani, Zubairu Moh’d, Zayanu Ladan, Jibril Garba who are presently at large.

He said efforts to arrest the suspects on the run are underway.

Meanwhile, a family source told PREMIUM TIMES that when the youths originally gathered at the residence of the district head, he reported it to the police.

The source, who asked not to be named for safety reayson, said the DPO later told the late district head to return home and promised to invite the people concerned to the police station the next day for questioning.

The source added that the district head was attacked immediately after he returned home. The source said apart from killing the village head, the mob also removed one of the eyes of his younger brother during the attack.

READ ALSO:

When asked, the police told a different story. The spokesperson of the police in the state told this newspaper that the district head willingly returned home and was handed over to one of his sons, who is also a police officer.

“The village head was taken to the police station after the minor altercation at the secretariat meeting, and his statement was obtained, while one of his sons by name Adamu, a serving policeman, insisted on taking their father home. His statement was equally obtained in that regard.

“On getting home, a caller called the DPO informing him of the youths’ attack at the village head residence. The DPO mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the patrol team, the youths took to their heels, and the village head was rushed to hospital by the police, having been injured by the thugs.

“He was confirmed dead in the hospital, while the DPO still covered the palace from being set ablaze, and presently, 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of the village head and effort is ongoing to apprehend others, as an investigation is being intensified,” said Mr Abiodun.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

