The police in Nasarawa State, North-central Nigeria, on Friday, said six pupils of a primary school at Alwaza, a community in Doma Local Government Area were abducted.
The command’s spokesperson, Rahman Nansel, told PREMIUM TIMES Friday evening that security operatives are trailing the suspected kidnappers.
The spokesperson said the operation to rescue the abducted pupils is being led by the police commissioner, Maiyaki Muhammad-Baba
He said the pupils were abducted on their way to the school around 7 a.m. Friday.
Mr Nansel said a joint team of police operatives, soldiers and vigilante groups has been dispatched to apprehend the suspects and rescue the victims.
Gunmen commonly referred to as bandits have been targeting public schools, abducting students in North-central and North-west Nigeria.
In most cases, parents of the abducted pupils usually pay ransom to free them from their captors, who are non-state actors.
Frequent bandit attacks have happened in Kebbi, Niger, Zamfara and Kaduna States. However, the ongoing onslaught against the terrorist groups by Nigerian security forces has minimised their attacks across the states.
