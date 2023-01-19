The Niger State House of Assembly has asked the executive arm of the state government to apprehend the killer of a Catholic Priest, Isaac Achị.

Mr Achị was killed on Sunday morning by suspected terrorists who attacked his parish at Kafin-Koro area of Paikoro Local Government.

He was shot and then burnt to death.

On Thursday, Andrew Jagaba, the member representing Munya Constituency made a motion under matters of urgent public importance, calling for the killers to arrested.

Presenting his motion at the floor of the House, Mr Jagaba said that section 14 (2)(b) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended provides that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

He said that where government failed or is unable to protect lives and property of it’s citizens, then calamities are bound to happen and sometimes, are followed by grave consequences.

The lawmaker described the killing of the priest as disheartening.

Providing further details about how the priest was killed, the lawmaker said the assassins got hold of the late father’s assistant and a young man also residing at the house, told them that they were not there to harm them, tied them up and asked the assistant to lead them to the late priest’s quarters.

The Speaker of the House, Abdullahi Wuse, subsequently called on the state government to treat the matter with urgency and deploy resources towards apprehending the perpetrators.

He stated that the State Government should also carry out its constitutional duty of protecting the lives and property of citizens.

Mr Wuse said a delegation should be sent to condole with the Catholic Diocese of Minna and families of the deceased.

The Assembly also summoned the state’s Commissioner of Justice, Nasara Danmalam; the Commissioner for Local government and chieftency Affairs, and Internal Security, kabiru Abass; and the Commissioner of Police, Ogundele Ayodeje; over the killing of the District Head of Lambata community, Mohammed Abdulsahur.

The resolution followed a motion by the member representing Gurara Constituency, Binta Mamman.

The lawmaker advised the government to, as a matter of urgency, take immediate proactive measures to avert further crises in Lambata community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

