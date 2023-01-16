The Kogi State government has rejected the response to a query it issued to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim, over the monarch’s use of a title it considered improper and unofficial.

The state government queried the top monarch for being absent when President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state in December to commission some projects.

The government said his action was disrespectful to the President and the Governor of the state, Yahaya Bello.

In the response, Mr Ibrahim claimed he was not officially invited to welcome the President.

He added that he was unaware that a new palace for Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, one of the projects the president commissioned during his visit, was constructed by the state government. He also claimed the state government appointed someone unknown to him to represent him at the commissioning and that the person read a speech he was neither aware of nor approved.

In a letter dated 16 January and signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Salami Deedat, the state government asked the monarch to send in another letter using his official title.

Mr Salami said the title of “Attah of Ebira” as used in the letter by Mr Ibrahim would not be considered since it is not an official one.

The appropriate title, according to the commissioner, should be “Ohinoyi of Ebiraland” as stated in the Kogi State Chieftaincy law.

“I wish to refer to your letter Ref. No. ETC/CHI/35/VOL.I1/33 dated 6” January 2023 in respect of the above subject matter and to inform you that the said letter under reference which ought to be your response to a letter of the query was not conveyed with the appropriate title of your stool as recognized by the Kogi State Chieftaincy law 2006 and your letter of appointment.

“Your personal decision to use the title of Atta Ebira and not Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in your official communication is at variance with sections 19a, 27(2b), 33 and schedules 11 and V of Kogi State Chiefs (Appointment, Deposition and Establishment of Traditional Councils in Kogi State) Law, 2006 and your letter of appointment issued to you with Ref. No. GHLK/KGS/22 dated 2” June 1997. The title of Atta Ebira is alien to the law and not recognized by Government. Therefore any correspondence with that title Is unacceptable for official purposes,” Mr Deedat said.

Mr Salami said Mr Ibrahim should re-submit his reply using his appropriate official title.

“In view of the above, you are hereby requested to kindly re-submit your reply to the query with the appropriate title within 48 hours to enable further necessary action to be taken. It is expected that Your Royal Highness will respond accordingly, please,” he said.

