The Plateau State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oliver Agundu, has received the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) machines for the conduct of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Mr Agundu vowed to conduct free and fair elections and warned candidates of the various political parties and politicians in the state not to visit his residence or any unofficial venue.

While receiving the BVAS on Friday, at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Mr Agundu said the machines would be shared across all polling units in the state for accreditation of eligible voters during the next year’s general elections.

The commissioner said the delivery of the machines signifies the preparedness of INEC to conduct the 2023 general election without hitches.

He said “It is expected that in the coming days, the state office will carry out performance checks on each of the units received, to ascertain their respective functionality status before they are finally kept securely for usage at the general election next year.

“With this delivery, Plateau State has joined the league of states that have so far received their share of BVAS which is generally described as a came changer in the evolution of Nigeria’s Electoral system, ” he said.

In a statement by the commission, Mr Agundu commended the INEC headquarters for the timely supply of BVAS, and the Nigerian Air force for their complementary role and commitment to consolidating democracy.

