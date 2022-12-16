The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and its environs and the Berom Youth Moulders (BYM) have inaugurated the recently reconstructed 38 houses destroyed by gunmen in 2015.

The two groups supported displaced persons in the Jong community of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau to rebuild their houses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen attacked the community in 2015, killed some persons and displaced many others.

Inaugurating the newly constructed houses on Thursday, Ibrahim Ali, a major general and Commander of OPSH, said that the reconstruction was also supported by Istifanu Gyang, the senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District.

Mr Ali, who said that OPSH had constructed a solar-powered motorised borehole and four lightning systems, added that the efforts were part of its non-kinetic approach toward promoting peaceful coexistence.

”I am highly delighted to be present in your midst on this special day to witness the resettlement of the Jong community to its ancestral land after the unfortunate crises in 2015.

”This occasion is quite unique as it will give us the opportunity to examine the important roles OPSH played in assisting displaced communities resettle to their ancestral lands and further inform everyone what must be done to prevent such occurrence from happening again.

”The unfortunate incident that led to the displacement of Jong community which dates back to 2015 has long been addressed through different means championed by relevant authorities in the corridor of peace.

”OPSH was instrumental in bringing succour to this displaced community through its clearance operations organised to neutralise the perpetrators and bring their disclosure, transmission, reproduction or retention of information.

”I am happy to inform you all that these actions yielded positive results as some of the perpetrators were neutralised while others are on security agencies’ watch-list,” he said.

The Commander assured residents of Jong and indeed all displaced communities in the state of its readiness to defend them against any attacks by enemies of the land.

”We have put in place strong security measures to ensure that no community is attacked or displaced again within our joint operations area and this we shall sustain through aggressive patrols, regular clearance operations and intelligence gathering.

”With this great feat achieved today, we shall give no room for Jong community to be displaced again; we shall do everything possible to ensure Jong community is safe for anyone to live and thrive in their business, which will in turn improve the standard of living of residents.

”To facilitate the safe return of Jong community, we have made available adequate security arrangements with the immediate deployment of five personnel to the community.

”We have also installed one solar-powered panel motorised borehole and four solar searchlights to power the perimeter area of the community, believing that it will assist returnees resettle and continue their daily living,” he said.

The commander advised communities to form vigilante groups to assist the operations of security agencies in local communities where criminals are inhabitants of same communities.

He explained that community participation in conflict resolution was now a major aspect of its non-kinetic measures to consolidate peace and unity across areas within its jurisdiction.

Speaking at the event, Mr Gyang commended the efforts of the Commander and his men, particularly Murtala Abdusallam, a colonel, toward bringing lasting peace to Barkin Ladi and the state in general.

Mr Gyang explained that he supported the displaced persons with materials, such as cement, roofing materials, doors, and windows, among others in rebuilding their destroyed houses.

The lawmaker admonished the people to embrace dialogue toward addressing their differences rather than violence

”Let us adopt dialogue as means of resolving our disputes; dialogue remains the best way to resolve issues so that will can continue to coexist together,” Mr Gyang advised.

Earlier, the District Head of Barkin Ladi, Edward Gyang, thanked the military for supporting members of the community to rebuild and return to their original place of abode.

He also commended officers and men of OPSH for their tireless efforts and commitment toward ensuring Barkin Ladi and the state remain peaceful.

Alexander Pam, the Ward Head of Jong, said 38 houses were so far rebuilt and thanked all those who contributed toward the safe return of residents of the community.

(NAN)

