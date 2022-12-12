The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to set aside $10b to create employment opportunities for youth and women in the country if elected the next president of the country.

The former Vice President made the promise at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Mr Atiku also urged the people of Nasarawa to vote for him during the 2023 presidential election as he will uplift the infrastructure in the state.

He said: “I want to thank the people of Nasarawa for this support. I want to reiterate our commitment to the employment of youths and women in Nigeria. This is why my administration will set aside $10b for this purpose.”

“I will lift up Nasarawa’s infrastructure if voted into office,” he stated further.

On his part, the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorcha Ayu, predicted that the party’s flagbearer, Atiku, will win the North-central geo-political zone of the country in the next general election.

Mr Ayu urged members of the party who defected to other political parties to return and join the winning train as the party is poised for victory in the next general election.

“Atiku will get his highest votes from North Central. I expect Nasarawa to give Atiku 95 per cent of the votes.

“We started the journey in Nasarawa in 1998.

“I urge all those who have left the party to come back to the winning party, come join the winning train,” he said.

