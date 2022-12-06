The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Plateau State, Oliver Agundu, has warned candidates of the various political parties and politicians in the state not to visit his residence or ambush him at any unofficial venue.

Mr Agundu who was newly deployed to the state, gave the warning on Monday, during a press briefing, held at the INEC headquarters in Jos.

The newly deployed resident commissioner said that his personal home was not an official place to receive election-related visits. He said any election-related discussion should be done at his office.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to remind you all that the REC has an office, which should serve as his administrative seat for the conduct of all businesses relating to my office as Resident Electoral Commissioner.

“As such, my house or any other unofficial venue cannot be accepted for any business in connection with the office I occupy. I have taken an oath to serve the commission and the public in all honesty and in fairness to all. Thus, I beg of you to help me achieve the purpose for which I am in Plateau at the moment. However, my doors are opened and there is no protocol or bureaucracy of seeing me in the office,” the commissioner added.

Mr Agundu also told journalists that collection of Personal Voters’ Cards in the state was very poor as thousands of the PVCs were yet to be collected, saying that “I sought briefs from management and EOs of all the 17 LGAs, especially during my tour. At the end of the day, it was established that the response of the public towards the collection of PVCs is generally very poor.

READ ALSO:

“I wish to inform the general public that activities leading to next year’s general elections are now in top gear as the Commission has activated all measures of ensuring the delivery of credible elections come next year. Be informed that two weeks ago we took delivery of Four (4) Trailer loads of Non – Sensitive materials. We shall keep all of you updated on these developments as they unfold,” he added.

The INEC commissioner also promised to ensure that the upcoming elections in the state were free and fair, calling on those who have not collected their voters’ cards to do so.

