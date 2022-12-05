The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the state’s commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Ekpe Ogbu.

Mr Ogbu was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday alongside his in-laws, driver and another politician, Agbo Ode.

In a statement on Monday, Catherine Anene, the state police command spokesperson, said police personnel on patrol retrieved the vehicle Mr Ogbu and others were travelling in where it was parked by a forest along Adankari village, Otukpo – Ado Road.

The police said Mr Ogbu was travelling back from a funeral he attended at Utonkon.

“The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Wale Abass who visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment, has identified a new route linking the forest to the highway and emplaced adequate security on the road to forestall further occurrences. While interacting with Adankari community members, the CP requested them to volunteer information to the police to assist them in the ongoing operation.

“The CP also visited the victim’s family members and assured them of his commitment to rescue the Commissioner and others held hostage,” Ms Anene said.

