Dunchi Lar, a Nigerian jailed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for recording a video in the country’s airport, will be released by December, a lawmaker has said.

A member of the House of Representatives, Beni Lar (APC, Plateau) disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing at the National Assembly.

Ms Dunchi was sentenced to one-year imprisonment in October for recording and circulating an “offensive” video on social media.

She had filmed and tweeted a video of a UAE airport official that went viral in August.

In the UAE, taking a video or photograph of someone without their consent and posting such on social media is a violation of the country’s cybercrime act.

It is punishable with a one-year jail term or a fine of between $69,000 and $137,000 or both jail term and fine.

Ms Dunchi subsequently deleted the video, however, she was still convicted by UAE.

UAE responded to our plea – Lawmaker

During the briefing, Ms Lar (not a relation of the victim) said the federal government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, used diplomatic means to get a reduced sentence.

“I am very excited about this news.

“I thank the federal government for taking up this plea on behalf of Dunchi and her family, her constituents and the entire Nigerian youths for the UAE government to tamper justice with mercy.

“The UAE government responded to the Nigeria government. That means that diplomatic channels can work in all that Nigeria is facing,” she said.

Ms Lar, who represents the Langtang federal constituency of Plateau State where Dunchi hails from, also urged the youth to get knowledge about the laws of the countries they travel to.

“I, however, want to send a strong caution to all Nigerian youth to please know the laws of the countries you travel to and adhere to those laws. It is good that in this case the plea of the Nigerian government was listened to and the cries of the people of Nigeria were heard by the UAE, but some may not be so lucky.

“So please Nigerian youths, when you travel abroad, be law-abiding citizens. Know the laws of those countries and abide by them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

