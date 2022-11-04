A suspected vandal on Thursday got electrocuted in the Kalashi community of Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State. Four other vandals were also apprehended by members of some communities in Bauchi State.

The suspected vandal, who was electrocuted, was said to have gone to the Kalashi Distribution substation to allegedly vandalise the transformer in the area but was electrocuted in the process.

According to the head of corporate communications of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Friday Elijah, the incident was reported at the Kanke Police Divisional office where some personnel of the division went to evaluate the corpse of the alleged vandal.

In a similar incident, four suspects were arrested by members of the public in various communities in Bauchi while trying to vandalise electrical facilities.

The suspects who have been handed over to law enforcement agencies were – Dauda James (22 years), Enoch Mugana (19 years), and Sani Adamu (25 years) an 18-year-old whose name was not given.

The suspected vandals reportedly cut four core armoured cables 150mm.

The Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, Abdu Mohammed, commended members of the communities for their vigilance which culminated in the arrest of the suspected criminals and urged them to take ownership of electricity facilities in their environments.

Last week, Mr Mohammed solicited the cooperation of the judiciary and the State Security Service to help tackle the menace of vandals in the area.

“Vandalism leads to the willful destruction of the company assets just as it also obliterates the economic and social life of the affected communities. It is therefore a crime against society. And so, we should collectively fight against it to stamp it out, hence your maximum cooperation is required,” he said during a visit to the Plateau State Chief Judge, David Mann. He also visited the State Director of DSS, Albert Ogbole

