Julius Berger, in a security advisory to its expatriates on Friday, asked them to avoid all public events within the FCT.

“It is advised to avoid all public events within the FCT environment; including: supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs and other areas where many may meet,” it said in a memo seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

This is following security alerts issued by the US and UK embassies in Nigeria on an impending terrorist attack. Several other embassies joined in on Friday asking their citizens to be extra cautious.

The construction company said its advisory was in response to the ongoing security concerns within the FCT and central Abuja.

“This advice is applicable from Friday, 28.10.2022 in the evening until Monday, 31.10.2022 in the morning. It remains possible to move to other JBN work or residential locations throughout the weekend,” it said.

“Your safety is our primary concern,” Julius Berger added.

Since the Sunday advisory by the US, many other foreign missions have issued similar advisories, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

The Nigerian government has, however, advised citizens not to panic and said security agencies were working hard to prevent any attack.

The US Department of State in a further escalation of the threat approved the departure of its citizens willing to leave Nigeria due to the alert. The US embassy also suspended consular services in Abuja.

A popular mall, Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, also shut down on Thursday, citing security reasons.

However, the Nigerian government, through the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, condemned the US and UK advisories. The government insisted that Nigeria, including the capital Abuja, is safe. Mr Mohammed said all countries including the US have their own challenges.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also urged Nigerians to be calm but vigilant.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari also advised “the nation’s security establishment and entire citizens to continue being vigilant and careful with security, saying it is important to avoid panic.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported the search operation at the TradeMoore estate in Lugbe on Monday. Officials at the estate said two suspected terrorists were arrested during the operation.

The chairman of the residents association at the estate said the operation was conducted alongside U.S. Forces.

The State Security Service (SSS) on Friday confirmed that its officials conducted a search operation at an estate in Abuja. It, however, denied that the operation was conducted in partnership with American soldiers.

Nigeria is facing various forms of insecurity including attacks by Boko Haram and its affiliates in the North-east, armed bandits in the North-west and North-central and violent secessionists in the South-east.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.”