The Kogi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has seized 57 vehicles, valued at about N238 million, in different parts of Kogi and Niger states.

The command also said that it collected about N50.8 million as internally-generated revenue (IGR) in September.

The Comptroller of Customs in charge of the command, Busayo Kadejo, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Minna on Wednesday.

He said that the command was putting measures in place to step up security at the border posts to curtail illegal trade and prevent contraband from coming into the country.

The comptroller explained that the command would also carry out a 100 per cent physical examination to prevent offensive goods from being smuggled into the country through the borders of the area.

He said that the command also discovered five illegal routes being exploited by smugglers in its area of supervision.

“We have deployed competent officers to manage our border posts to prevent smuggled goods coming into our country.

“We also seized 21 bales of second-hand clothing, 90 bags of fertilizer, 2,900 litres of PMS (petrol) and 36 bags of foreign rice,” he said.

Mr Kadejo further stated that already, the area command had issued an effective operational order to its field officers at the border posts on how to tackle the menace of smuggling.

He said that the command was also partnering with other security agencies in the state to ensure the arrest and prosecution of smugglers.

The comptroller expressed optimism that the security measures in place would prevent smuggling business in whatever form.

“We have also reached out to traditional rulers, especially those at the border posts to assist our field officers with reliable information on movement of smugglers.

“We are battle ready to prevent all prohibited items from coming into our area of supervision through well-coordinated security approaches,” he said.

(NAN)

