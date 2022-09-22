Residents of New Market of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have accused Police officers attached to the C Division of killing a 16-year-old boy, Usman Bala, and injuring two others in the area.

The residents called on the State Police Commissioner, Bartholomew Onyeka, to bring to book the officers who killed the boy, who was an artisan.

Residents claimed at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, a team of policemen opened fire at a crowd protesting police harassment of tricycle riders in the area.

“The police often come from C Division to station at New Market Junction. But in the last five days, the youths of the area complained about how they come to raid tricycle riders and seized their tricycles,” said an eyewitness, Nazizu Nasale

“So, when they came yesterday, they seized a tricycle and the youth started shouting at them (police), to stop seizing the tricycle, and before you know, the police opened fire at people. They shot one on the stomach and two others on the legs, ” he added.

Muhammad Bala, the father of the deceased, said the police authorities must bring the officers to book.

“Yesterday after we have observed the last prayer of the day (dusk), I was called that I should come to Bingham Hospital and I asked why? They said I should just come. On getting there, I was told that my child was shot dead by the police. No security personnel has so far come to my house with regard to the incident.

“I am not going to tolerate this extrajudicial killing. The police commissioner should come into this matter to unravel the circumstances behind the killing. My son was innocent. He is a leatherworker and he went to a shop around the area to buy water gum to make some bags, ” the father said.

When reached for comments about the incident, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, said: “based on the recent killing of two market security guards, in Kasuwan Dare and New Market, the police officers went out on suspicion of some boys. On getting there, the police were attacked by some Sara Suka boys who came in their numbers, stoned the police car and even wounded the driver. The police fire back to escape. We are on top of the situation.”