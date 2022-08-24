The administration of the Federal Capital Territory says it has awarded contracts to two companies for the security of rail tracks in Abuja.

The contract for the security and surveillance of the Abuja light rail transportation system was approved Wednesday by the Federal Executive Council. The two-year project costs N718 million.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, said this while briefing journalists at the end of the meeting of the council.

“I presented a memo at the Federal Executive Council meeting of today and the council approved a contract for the provision of security services for the Abuja Light Rail Mass Transit System,” he said.

“These companies are Messers Al-Ahali Security Guards Limited and Messers Seaguard Security and Protective Company Limited. They are going to provide security to the entire 45 kilometers of track including 12 stations.”

He said the security services are meant to protect the key infrastructure on the rail tracks, the signaling and communication equipment as well as the electrical system.

“Al-Ahali security guard Limited is going to secure 27.4 kilometers of the track, covering eight stations at the cost of N407, 214,000 over a two year period, while Seaguard Securities and Protective Company Limited is going to secure 18 kilometers of the rail tracks including four railway stations and that is at a cost of N310, 979,250,” he said.