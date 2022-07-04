Troops of Operation Safe Haven on Monday repelled an attack by gunmen on Gajin Bashar town in the Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Residents of the community told PREMIUM TIMES that they came under attack in the early hours of Monday morning. After the gunmen arrived in the village, members of a local vigilante group confronted them for several minutes before the arrival of the troops.

The spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven (OSH) Jos, Ishaku Takwa told this newspaper that the assailants fled when the troops arrived in the town.

“We also received reports from the locals that after we repelled the attack, they saw eight dead bodies which our men did not confirm”, Mr Takwa, a major, said.

“I called the Commander in the area to confirm, he said the troops did not see any dead body, so we cannot authenticate what we did not see”, Mr Takwa stressed.

He explained that their troops have four operational bases in Wase LGA. Therefore, they are always there, they had never withdrawn and they cannot leave the area.

There have been increasing attacks by gunmen locally referred to as bandits in the Plateau and neighbouring states. Recently, the gunmen who are suspected to be affiliated with Islamist groups told residents of Sabon Zama, Gindin Dutse, Anguwan Tsohon Soldier, Anguwan Yuhana and Anguwan Mangu to vacate their homes or risk being attacked.

When reached for comment, Ado Buba, the chairman of Wase Local Government, said he was in transit and could not speak.