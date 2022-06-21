The Plateau State, commissioner of Health, Lar Ndam, has debunked the rumour of the spread of monkeypox infections in Langtang North and South Local Government Areas of the state.
Last week, the state government revealed that two persons were infected with the disease in Bassa and Shendam Local Government Areas.
The commissioner said one of those infected was treated and discharged. He said the other person is still receiving treatment at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital Jos, and will soon be discharged
Mr Ndam, however, told PREMIUM TIMES the rumour that the disease has spread to two new local governments was not true.
The commissioner said the state government is doing everything to ensure that the disease does not spread to other parts of the state.
He urged residents of the state to imbibe good personal hygiene as well as take all preventive measures to nip a possible spread of the disease in the bud.
