The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, Tuesday, inaugurated the newly elected six Area Council chairmen and their deputies.

Mr Bello, while inaugurating the chairmen in Abuja, urged them to focus on good governance aimed at satisfying the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate.

The new chairmen and councillors of the six Area Council were elected on February 12.

The Chief Judge of the FCT, Hussaini Yusuf, represented by Suleiman Belgore, administered the Oath of Office to the chairmen and their deputies.

The minister also enjoined them to abide by their Oath of Office and defend the Nigerian Constitution.

“The time of electioneering is over. Now it is time to face and focus on good governance, to ensure that the electorate enjoy more dividends of democracy in the territory.

“You should accord priority to primary health care services. I also urge you to give attention to sanitation, primary education and other basic social amenities,” Mr Bello said.

On his part, Abubakar Dantsoho, Mandate Secretary for the FCT Area Council Services Secretariat, enjoined the chairmen to prioritise their programmes.

“You were elected to perform and you are going to be judged by your performance. You can see about three of you were re-elected. If they had not performed well, I am sure they will not be elected by the electorate.

“So, it is a very big challenge, it is not a time for a jamboree. It is a time for governance and I urge you to do your best.

“At the FCT Area Council Services Secretariat, we are very much in charge of the area councils and we will be going after them, inspecting their programmes and whoever did not perform, the law will take its course,” he warned.

Earlier, the chairmen, while taking their Oath of Office, pledged to defend the country’s constitution and abide by the rules and regulations guiding the running of FCT.

They also promised fair governance, devoid of discrimination to all residents, irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliations.

The event was attended by royal fathers from within and outside the territory, supporters of the chairmen, leaders and members of parties.

The area councils that were inaugurated include AMAC, Bwari, Kuje, Gwagwalada, Abaji and Kwali.

(NAN)