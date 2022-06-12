As the dust of the primary election of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) begins to settle, a chieftain of the party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory at the exercise, and wished him victory at the general election.

Mr Tinubu, a former Senator and former governor of Lagos defeated 13 other contestants to emerge as the flag bearer of the party at a special convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja last Wednesday.

In a statement from his media office in Abuja on Sunday, Mr Olawepo-Hashim said the primary election, which he said was competitive more than the final results indicated, “also highlighted our fault lines which the final tally may disguise.”

He therefore urged the winner to “truly walk the talk of his victory speech at the convention that he holds no bitterness against those who did not support him at the Primaries for the task at hand needs everyone’s support.”

In the spirit of good sportsmanship, he maintained that “it is a welcome development that the standard bearer has kicked off this initiative.

These consultations, according to him, “must be deepened and the policy frame work and engagement of the APC standard bearer must be broad having the capacity to cut through all the divides in the country.”

“Certainly the coalition that will produce victory at the general election is different from the one that gave victory at the primaries,” he said .

He noted that ” in the last forty eight hours, the APC Presidential candidate has visited President Buhari, the Party Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and fellow contestants like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State among others.”

Mr Olawepo-Hashim, who was a presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, also congratulated “all those who participated in the exercise especially Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for a good impact; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for a robust campaign that raised hope; Senate President Ahmed Lawan for a great showing within two weeks of joining the contest.”

“Also I must not fail to mention the youthful Governor of Kogi state who brought a lot of energy to the contest and all others who competed,” he said.

He equally saluted “the hard work of our National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the entire party leadership for a well organised convention. Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), also deserves our felicitations for being a father to all .We thank God almighty for a great convention.”

According to him, “now is time to unite the party and face together the huge challenge to win again, the road is sure going to be rough and tough but it is a task that is doable.”

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023