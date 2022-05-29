The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested Deborah Jerry, an 18-year-old lady who allegedly killed her ex-boyfriend.

The police said they are investigating Ms Jerry as the principal suspect in the death of Suleiman Lawal, the deceased ex-boyfriend.

Mr Lawal was stabbed last Monday in Agwan Jaba, Masaka, Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State. He was then taken to Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, where he was confirmed dead, the police said.

Nasarawa police spokesperson, Rahman Nansel, who confirmed the incident, said Ms Jerry and Mr Lawal had a misunderstanding that led to a physical fight.

“While the fight was still going on, the suspect ran and brought out a kitchen knife, then stabbed the deceased in the chest. The police promptly rushed to the scene, but they couldn’t save him,” he said.

He added that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation on the matter is concluded.

Those familiar with the affair between Ms Jerry and her deceased former lover told this newspaper that they dated for three years before their sudden break-up.

They had an argument last Sunday at Alabama Hotel in Masaka when the deceased found out that Ms Jerry was dating his friend.

A friend of Mr Lawal who doesn’t want to be named said Ms Jerry started dating the deceased’s friend a week ago which made the deceased jealous.

“Suleiman is my friend, And I know they are no longer dating, but why should Deborah now be dating a friend of her ex? That is why Suleiman got angry and started insulting Deborah,” he said.

Another resident identified as Blessing Usman said the deceased was calling the suspect names, which got her angry to the point of attacking the deceased.

“I remember Ms Jerry saying that prison that you always tell me I will go to, you will be the one that will go there before me. That was the last thing she said before entering a shop to pick up a knife and stab Mr Lawal on his chest,” she said.

Ms Jerry was arrested by some vigilante group and was handed over to the police.

“Right now, I don’t really know what to say but my family is taking action because she can’t just go unpunished,” the deceased brother said, adding, “We are going to court on Monday on this matter.

