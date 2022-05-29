Segun Adebayo, the son of Cornelius Adebayo, a former minister of communications, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the keenly contested primary election between 10 aspirants took place at the Irepodun Local Government Council headquarters, Omu-Aran.

Mr Adebayo polled 72 votes to defeat nine other aspirants.

Toba Oloyode came second with 32 votes while the duo of Kayode Bankole and Gbenle Adeyemi scored 27 votes, respectively.

Yunus Kareem, popularly known as “Jagunlabi”, polled 17 votes, Ekundayo Afolaogun 10 votes, while Dayo Olaosebikan had seven votes.

Gbenga Ajibola, the son of a former senator that represented Kwara South, Simon Ajibola, had four votes, while the Deputy Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Raphael Adetiba, scored six votes.

Ope Ibikunle polled one vote, while six votes were declared invalid.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023