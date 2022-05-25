Governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State was postponed from Wednesday to Thursday following protests by four of the five aspirants contesting the election.
The protesting aspirants, Sani Kutigi, Sidi Abdul, Abdulrahman Gimba and Abubakar Jankara, insisted that delegates must identify themselves properly before they could be accredited.
A total of 800 delegates were expected to elect the party’s governorship candidate.
The four aspirants took the decision that all delegates must identify themselves properly after an emergency meeting they held in one of the offices at the PDP secretariat, venue of the election.
Mr Jankara, who spoke on behalf of the aggrieved aspirants, conveyed their decision to the Chairman of the electoral panel and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
The protesters insisted that delegates must present means of identification, which should be a national drivers’ licence, a national identity card or international passport.
ALSO READ: 2023: PDP gov aspirant demands refund of N21 million nomination fee
Efforts by Mr Ewhrudjakpo to pacify the aspirants to agree that the delegates be identified by the chairmen of their respective local governments failed.
The four aspirants also intimated the head of the security team at the venue, Adedeji Taiwo, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, who advised them to put their complaint in writing.
Mr Ewhrudjakpo later informed journalists that he had directed all delegates to get means of identification and shifted the exercise to Thursday.
(NAN)
