Kwara state government said teachers in the state would start using smartphones and tablets as its data-driven Education Transformation Project starts in two weeks.

The project, KwaraLEARN, will commence in 365 primary schools in Baruten, Offa, Ilorin East, and Ilorin West local governments of the state.

Chairman, Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Shehu Adaramaja, said the project was aimed at solving the challenges of education in the state.

“The KwaraLEARN intervention by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration is a public education transformation programme to improve teaching and learning using innovative technology, data-driven platforms, high-quality learning materials, effective training and continuous coaching and support for teachers and school administrators,” Mr Adaramaja said in a statement.

He said the state government partnered with NewGlobe, a US-based education support organisation, to develop a project communication and coordination plan to guide the management of the programme.

“Stakeholder sensitisation campaigns have also happened in the four pilot local governments, with meetings held with traditional rulers, education trade union representatives and Education Secretaries, among others. “Today, KwaraLEARN has completed academic field studies in randomly selected schools to learn about teachers’ English fluency and proficiency, pupil oral reading fluency, and foundational numeracy,” he said.

Mr Adaramaja explained that the process employed by KwaraLEARN has been systematic and scientific to achieve the desired learning outcomes.

He said the decision to start the project was a sequel to the critical achievements the State has earlier recorded in academics, governance, stakeholder engagements, operations, school inspection, technology, job creation, leadership, and development.

Why four local government areas

Mr Adaramaja said the four local governments, selected as pilots for the programme, were chosen because of their populations

The SUBEB chairman noted that KwaraLEARN’s key achievements in operations and technology include giving 4,329 teacher tablets and smartphones; procurement of 250 blackboards; hiring IT operation teams, setting up of teacher tablets and validation of tech applications in schools.

On the first phase of induction training which took place in Queen Elizabeth school Ilorin, the Chairman disclosed that 1,813 teachers and headteachers from across 227 schools in Baruten and Ilorin West LGAs participated. He said the second phase will start on the 5th of May, 2022, with prospective participants from Ilorin East and Offa local governments.

“The induction training, which is a pivotal element of KwaraLEARN, concludes its first wave today (April 29 2022). Since its commencement on April 19 2022 at Queen Elizabeth School, Ilorin, 1813 teachers and headteachers from across 227 schools in Baruten and Ilorin West LGAs have participated while the second wave of the induction training would commence on the 5th May 2022 and is expected to have over 1500 participants from Offa and Ilorin East LGAs.

“Our technical partner, NewGlobe has done a tremendous job in ensuring that participants are on the right teaching trajectory by deploying experienced personnel and facilities such as teachers’ smartphones, tablets and applications for the exercise.

“It is worthy of note that the teachers have shown great enthusiasm and a keen interest in becoming a better version of themselves during the course of the training.” Mr Adaramaja added.