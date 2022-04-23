The deputy director, parks and recreation, Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA), Okpe Charles, has said Nigeria must cultivate the habit of planting trees as part of efforts to mitigate climate change and address global warming.

Mr Charles said this Friday during a tree planting exercise organised by eHealth Africa, a non-governmental organisation.

The event was part of activities by the organisation to commemorate the 2022 World Earth Day.

He said places with no trees attract erosion and other factors that work against the environment.

“One special way of mitigating climate change is through planting trees. We know trees produce oxygen which we take in and when you take away oxygen, there will be no life,” he said.

Mr Charles said the environment is very important and “if one fails to protect it today, it will later haunt the society tomorrow.”

He noted that it is the responsibility of the public to sustain the environment.

“We are planting trees because we know the importance of trees to the environment,” he said.

World Earth Day

World Earth Day, marked on April 22 every year, recognises that the earth and its ecosystems are human habitats requiring harmony with nature and the earth.

It also marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. Several agencies and organisations celebrate the day by holding special events to spread awareness about climate change and global warming.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Invest in our planet.” The idea behind this year’s theme is to encourage governments and citizens to take concrete steps toward following more sustainable practices and taking more of an active role in the earth’s wellbeing.

Planting trees

The executive director of eHealth Africa, Juliet Odogwu, said the organisation is planting 200 trees in Abuja and 300 in Kano State to commemorate the day.

Ms Odogwu said this is the organisation’s contribution to the theme of the 2022 Earth Day.

“Tree planting is one of the cheapest and most effective ways to contribute to making a cleaner planet, removing carbon dioxide from the environment and also beautifying our planet,” she said.

She said the campaign is important to create public awareness about rising temperatures, global warming, and climate change.

She noted that Nigeria has a long way to go to enhance its environment and reduce behaviours that contribute to climate change and global warming.

“We have individual and collective responsibilities to do our part in making sure we have a clean environment and planet,” she said.

She said other things like the use of energy-efficient sources, renewable energy, and solar power contribute to a healthy environment.

She said the organisation has worked towards reducing its carbon footprint through the use of solar systems for electricity.

“eHealth Africa continues to be a champion for renewable energy in public health and we ensure that in all our physical infrastructure projects, we incorporate efficient energy solutions and encourage all of our partners and stakeholders to do so as well,” she said.