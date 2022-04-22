The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it raided and sealed Diplomatic Suite Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja, in a joint operation with men of the State Security Service (SSS).

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Babafemi said the raid was an attempt to stop a cannabis party and the launch of a suspected new psychoactive drink.

He said about 200 attendees, including three young ladies who organised the hemp party, were currently being profiled and interviewed, while bottles of the new drink were taken for lab analysis.

The NDLEA official said the hotel was raided at 8.18 p.m. on April 20, following actionable intelligence that some youths were planning to hold a hemp party at the hotel.

“Quantities of cannabis sativa were recovered from the pockets and bags of those arrested at the hemp party.

“The audacious party, no doubt, is part of attempts by some elements to create a drug subculture in the Nigerian social space.

“The NDLEA will, however, continue to work with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders, to ensure abuse of illicit substances is not allowed to get entrenched in the country under any guise,” Mr Babafemi said.

(NAN)